News Hotels on Bonaire are relatively inexpensive Redactie 13-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Director of the Bonaire Hotel & Tourism Association, Veroejska de Windt during a presentation about developments in the Hotel Sector. Photo: ABC Online Media

KRALENDIJK – Despite complaints on social media from some visitors, Bonaire is relatively inexpensive when it comes to hotel room prices. This was one of the Key takeaways during a presentation on Thursday afternoon by Bonhata Director Veroesjka de Windt, about the tourism performance for the first two quarters of 2024.

Compared to the rest of the Caribbean, Bonaire is among the cheapest in terms of average room prices. This holds true even when compared to neighbouring islands Aruba and Curaçao. On Aruba, visitors spent an average of $517 per night in the first months of the year, compared to $279 per night on Curaçao. On Bonaire, the average room price in the same period was just $218 per night.

Topping the list of hotel prices is the exclusive island of Anguilla, with an average room price of a whopping $1,953 per night. The only island on a list of 18 popular Caribbean destinations that is cheaper than Bonaire is Trinidad, where the average room price in the same period was $215 per night.

Potential for Growth

According to De Windt, this comparison indicates that there is still significant potential for hotels on Bonaire to increase their average room prices. “If visitors on our neighbouring islands are willing to pay significantly more, why wouldn’t they be willing to spend more per night on Bonaire?” pondered the Bonhata director.

18