Police and justice House search and arrest related to drug trafficking in Bonaire Redactie 05-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Foto KPCN

KRALENDIJK – A house search was conducted on Monday in Nort’i Saliña as part of a drug trafficking investigation, leading to the arrest of a 45-year-old man identified as R.A.S.B.

Customs dogs assisted in the search, uncovering several relevant items. The investigation began in 2021 with data from a probe into encrypted communications, revealing criminals using encrypted phones to evade detection.

The police and international partners have since dismantled several such platforms. KPCN and the Public Prosecutor’s Office remain committed to community safety and combating organized crime, emphasizing that this operation is part of their ongoing efforts to uphold the law and ensure public safety.