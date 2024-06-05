Police and justice
House search and arrest related to drug trafficking in Bonaire
05-06-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
KRALENDIJK – A house search was conducted on Monday in Nort’i Saliña as part of a drug trafficking investigation, leading to the arrest of a 45-year-old man identified as R.A.S.B.
Customs dogs assisted in the search, uncovering several relevant items. The investigation began in 2021 with data from a probe into encrypted communications, revealing criminals using encrypted phones to evade detection.
The police and international partners have since dismantled several such platforms. KPCN and the Public Prosecutor’s Office remain committed to community safety and combating organized crime, emphasizing that this operation is part of their ongoing efforts to uphold the law and ensure public safety.
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Dutch Government hires US Consultancy for Subsea Cables Study
-
Saba
SATEL installs fiber optics cable in parts of Windwardside
-
Government
Bonaire positive about participation in Small Island Developing States Conference
-
Police and justice
House search and arrest related to drug trafficking in Bonaire
-
Consumer Affairs
Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó warns about Chinese power strips
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
News
MPB advocates for more imports from Venezuela to combat high food prices
-
Politics
Van Huffelen List Pusher for D66 in European Elections
Meer News
-
St. Eustatius
Dutch Government hires US Consultancy for Subsea Cables Study
-
Saba
SATEL installs fiber optics cable in parts of Windwardside
-
Government
Bonaire positive about participation in Small Island Developing States Conference
-
Police and justice
House search and arrest related to drug trafficking in Bonaire
-
Consumer Affairs
Fundashon Tienda pa Konsumidó warns about Chinese power strips
-
Advertisement
Sign up for your digital invoice and payment confirmation by email
-
News
MPB advocates for more imports from Venezuela to combat high food prices
-
Politics
Van Huffelen List Pusher for D66 in European Elections