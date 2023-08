ORANJESTAD – The search by authorities on Statia on Friday has lead to the arrest of two male suspects.

A 29-year-old man with initials V.M.D.S. and a 22-year-old man with initials R.l.Q.W. were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and for threats with a firearm.

Various items were seized during the search. According to a statement from KPCN, the investigation in this case is still ongoing.