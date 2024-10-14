Advertisement How to obtain a Boatmaster grade? Sander Engelbertink 14-10-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Want to learn more?

Visit www.rijksdienstcn.com, email at nsicn@rijksdienstcn.com, or visit our office at the harbor office.

For information about the VHF exam or the validity of your existing VHF certificate, send an email to bes@rdi.nl.

0