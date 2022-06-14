Hugo de Jonge and Alexandra van Huffelen arrive on St. Eustatius

ORANJESTAD- Minister for Housing and Spatial Planning Hugo de Jonge and State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation Alexandra van Huffelen arrived in St. Eustatius on Monday evening for a three-day visit to the island.

While here they will discuss a number of matters with local stakeholders, including restoration of democracy, sustainability of energy and preservation of cultural heritage.

Both the minister and the state secretary have their own programmes, including the signing of separate agreements on housing and priorities for the island. However, there’ll also be several joint meetings, including a town hall from 7:30pm to 9:30pm on Tuesday 14 June.