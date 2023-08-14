Huisartsenpost Bonaire gets electronic patient record

KRALENDIJK – Bonaire’s GP Post will have access to the electronic patient file. The post provides emergency care in the evening and on weekends when the GP practices are closed. With this system, the employee on duty at the GP Post can access important medical information of the patient.

The electronic patient record is already being used in GP practices. Because it is now also being used at the GP clinic, important medical information about the patient can be quickly obtained. Think about what medication the patient is taking and whether the patient has any allergies. This enables the GP on duty to quickly and carefully provide the best possible treatment. This benefits the quality of care for the people of Bonaire.

The electronic patient record provides a central platform for Bonaire’s General Practitioners with all relevant medical information. This information is stored in a secure and organized manner. The Huisartsenpost Bonaire stresses that strict privacy requirements have been set for the new system. The same applies to the employees who work with the system. The protection of patients’ personal data has the highest priority. The electronic patient record meets all legal requirements. It also uses very modern security technologies to prevent unauthorized access to the data. Employees of the General Practice have received specific training on privacy and signed a statement.

If you are having difficulty accessing medical records from the GP office at your primary care physician’s office or have questions about the system, please contact Primary Care Caribbean at info@pccarib.com