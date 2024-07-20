Caribbean IDB approves $16 million grant to boost Haiti’s digital government and service delivery Redactie 20-07-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The grant will be disbursed of the course of five years

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI – The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a $16 million grant to enhance policy implementation and service delivery in Haiti through the digital transformation of public management.

The program aims to increase the capacity of Haiti’s digital government agency, improve the efficiency of core systems managed by the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), and bolster public agencies’ cybersecurity.

The initiative addresses Haiti’s long-standing sociopolitical and economic challenges by improving government effectiveness, service quality, and public sector transparency.

Better public services

Claudia Mendieta from the IDB highlighted that the project will benefit citizens through better public services and enhanced resilience of the MEF. The project includes three components: strengthening digital governance, promoting MEF’s digital transformation, and improving public sector cybersecurity capacity.

The grant will be disbursed over five years.

5