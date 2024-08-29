News IDB Invest launches ‘Enlaces’ to boost sustainable finance in Latin America and the Caribbean Redactie 29-08-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo: IDB

BUENOS AIRES – The Interamerican Development Bank (IDB) has launched “Enlaces,” a regional network aimed at promoting sustainable finance in Latin America and the Caribbean. The network, which brings together both public and private financial institutions, was unveiled at the II Latin American Congress on Sustainable and Inclusive Banking in Buenos Aires.

“Enlaces” fosters collaboration among financial actors to share best practices, enhance knowledge, and integrate environmental, social, and governance criteria into finance.

Key Player

With 10 initiatives and around 200 institutions already involved, the network aims to position the region as a significant force in global sustainable finance.

