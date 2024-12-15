Colombia IDB Invest Supports On Vacation with $32 Million Financing for Sustainable Tourism in Colombia Redactie 15-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Photo: IDB Invest

IDB Invest has approved a $12 million financing line for On Vacation, a leading Colombian hotel and tourism group, to foster sustainable economic development in high-potential tourism regions and support a transition to a greener and more inclusive business model.

An additional $20 million in uncommitted funds will be available to support the company’s growth and working capital needs.

The funding will enable On Vacation to implement renewable energy solutions in its hotels in the Amazon, La Guajira, San Andrés, and Tayrona, while also strengthening its local value chain by integrating micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and expanding its impact on local communities. The company will continue to promote employment opportunities for indigenous and vulnerable communities through training programs and workforce inclusion.

As part of the initiative, On Vacation will renovate and expand its room portfolio, enhance energy efficiency, and strengthen its ESG policies with an environmental and social action plan, including a corporate decarbonization strategy and food waste reduction roadmap.

