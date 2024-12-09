Economy IDB Invest Supports SME Growth in Chile, Peru and Colombia with $30 Million Financing Redactie 09-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

The loan targets small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Chile, Peru and Colombia. Photo: IDB.

IDB Invest has approved up to $30 million in financing for Eurocapital S.A. to expand its support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Chile, Peru, and Colombia. This initiative aims to improve access to financial resources for SMEs, fostering their growth and sustainability in key sectors.

The package includes a $25 million loan for Eurocapital Chile, enabling factoring and financial leasing operations, and a $5 million revolving credit line for Eurocapital Colombia to support local SME financing. This marks IDB Invest’s first regional, multi-product, and multi-currency deal with a non-bank institution, enhancing Eurocapital’s international reach.

Sustainable & inclusive

The funds will also promote sustainable and inclusive growth in the region, with advisory services provided to develop green and socially responsible products and reduce gender gaps. This initiative aligns with UN Sustainable Development Goals, including Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8) and Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure (SDG 9).

0