IDEB advocates general pension and Master Plan for Infrastructure

KRALENDIJK – The Instituto pa Desaroyo Ekonómiko Boneriano (IDEB), represented by Hans Els, advocates the introduction of a general pension on the island and the drawing up of a Master Plan to tackle the entire infrastructure.

That’s what Els told his audience on Friday afternoon during a presentation at Oscar Lighthouse. Els describes his organization, which has been in existence for 26 years, as a lobby organization that champions the public interest.

Els gave an overview of the projects in which he has been involved in recent years. According to Els, there is a lot of challenges on the island. “It is becoming increasingly difficult for people – especially the elderly – to make ends meet in a world of rising prices. Innovative ideas are needed to bring the lives of the inhabitants to a higher level”.

Advantage

Besides the introduction of a general pension and the Master Plan for the infrastructure, Els sees great opportunities for local agriculture and alternative energy. Els sees the status of Bonaire as a special municipality of the Netherlands not as an obstacle, but as an opportunity.

“We are making plans for the island together with the Netherlands. That will make a big difference”, says Els.

Although Els says he wants to keep his distance from politics, he believes the upcoming elections do offer an opportunity to bring certain matters to the attention of politicians. “If there is ever a moment when they are sensitive to certain issues, it’s now”, said Else in conclusion.