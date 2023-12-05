Immigration Bonaire simplifies procedures with online application option

KRALENDIJK – Residents of Bonaire with Dutch nationality can now submit their applications online to the Immigration & Naturalization Service Caribbean Netherlands (IND CN). This new service covers applications for a Declaration of Admission by Operation of Law, a Declaration Not Applicable, and a Residence Permit for a certain period for the purpose of study, without the need for a Provisional Residence Permit (MVV).

The online system is currently only available in Dutch. However, IND CN is working on expanding the language options so that applications can be submitted in other languages in the future. This development is part of a broader effort to improve the accessibility and efficiency of government services on Bonaire.

For submitting online applications and more information, interested parties can visit the website Rijksdienstcn.com. This website also provides a section with frequently asked questions about the online application process, helping users navigate the process smoothly and successfully.