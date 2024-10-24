St. Eustatius Implementation committee invites community to memorial design meeting, casket-building ceremony Redactie 24-10-2024 - 2 minuten leestijd

ORANJESTAD- The Statia Cultural Heritage Implementation Committee (SCHIC) and its partners extend an invitation to the descendant community of Statia to gather at the Elrine Leslie Methodist Auditorium on Saturday, October 26, 2024, starting at 7 PM.

This community gathering is part of ongoing efforts to honor and memorialize the Golden Rock ancestors. It will feature expert architect José Zimmerman presenting three conceptual memorial designs. The community, as the heart of this project, will have the honor of selecting the final design, which will shape the reburial and memorial space for the Golden Rock Ancestral remains and potential future Ancestral remains.

In addition to this critical event, the SCHIC and partners invite the community to actively participate in the upcoming casket-building ceremony, which will take place at Julian Bass Carpenter Shop at the Statia Mall (behind Daughters of the King Foundation) from 1 PM until 4:00 PM October 28 – 30 and on November 1. “Participants active involvement in this process will create a deep sense of connection and involvement in our shared history, making them an integral part of this memorialization”, the chairperson of the SCHIC said. In addition, the chairperson is asking participants to walk with their own electrical and/ or battery-operated screwdrivers.

Land

The SCHIC has formally requested the Government of Statia to designate land for the reburial and memorialization of the ancestors, ensuring a dignified and respectful resting place for generations to come. The Committee feels confident that the Government, as a key stakeholder in our cultural heritage, will honor the request and play a crucial role in this memorialization process.

For more information and to register for the casket-building ceremony, please email the SCHIC at implementationc31@gmail.com or WhatsApp at +17215862553.

