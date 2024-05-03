Advertisement Income Tax Return 2023 Sander Engelbertink 03-05-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd

Do you submit your income tax return online via MijnCN.nl before the 15th of May? Then you can expect your tax return to be processed by the 1st of November.

Note: If we have any questions about your tax return, we will contact you. You do not need to call us yourself about the date of completion of your tax return. We will do our utmost to process your tax return as soon as possible and no later than the 1st of November.