Advertisement
IND-CN Closed on Friday the 15th of March
2024-03-11 - 0 minuten leestijd
The Caribbean Netherlands Immigrationand Naturalization Service (IND-CN) is closed on Friday, the 15th of March. That day, the IND-CN will be volunteering to BON DOET, STATIA DOET and SABA DOET.
BON DOET, STATIA DOET and SABA DOET are volunteer events. Dozens of jobs will be carried outat foundations and associations on the 15th and 16th of March. Everyone is invited to participate. The IND-CN will be open again on Monday, the 18th of March, according to normal opening hours.
Meer News
-
Saba
Locally produced meat products gather steam on Saba
Locally produced meat products gather steam on Sab...
-
Advertisement
IND-CN Closed on Friday the 15th of March
IND-CN Closed on Friday the 15th of March
-
Politics
M21 foresees a more assertive stance from Bonaire in relation to the Netherlands
M21 foresees a more assertive stance from Bonaire ...
-
News
Former Central Bank of Barbados Governor advocates dollarization to safeguard against evaluation
Former Central Bank of Barbados Governor advocates...
-
Weather
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña and El Niño in 2023
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña ...
-
Bonaire
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fire Brigade History
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fi...
-
Airlift
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
Meer News
-
Saba
Locally produced meat products gather steam on Saba
Locally produced meat products gather steam on Sab...
-
Advertisement
IND-CN Closed on Friday the 15th of March
IND-CN Closed on Friday the 15th of March
-
Politics
M21 foresees a more assertive stance from Bonaire in relation to the Netherlands
M21 foresees a more assertive stance from Bonaire ...
-
News
Former Central Bank of Barbados Governor advocates dollarization to safeguard against evaluation
Former Central Bank of Barbados Governor advocates...
-
Weather
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña and El Niño in 2023
Caribbean weather strongly influenced by La Niña ...
-
Bonaire
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fire Brigade History
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fi...
-
Airlift
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
WINAIR starts direct flights to Martinique
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
Meer Bonaire
-
Bonaire
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fire Brigade History
Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands remembers Fi...
-
News
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) makes way for new construction
The auditorium of the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (...
-
Bonaire
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary and will make donations for good causes
Cadushy Distillery Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary ...
Meer Events
-
News
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
Governor Oleana hands over keys to Carnival 2024
-
News
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in Bonaire
ORCO Bank Manager kicks off Ride for the Roses in ...
-
News
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Media Marketplace
Saba Present at Travmedia’s International Me...