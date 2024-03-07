Advertisement
IND-CN Closed on Friday the 15th of March
2024-03-07 - 0 minuten leestijd
The Caribbean Netherlands Immigrationand Naturalization Service (IND-CN) is closed on Friday, the 15th of March. That day, the IND-CN will be volunteering to BON DOET, STATIA DOET and SABA DOET.
BON DOET, STATIA DOET and SABA DOET are volunteer events. Dozens of jobs will be carried outat foundations and associations on the 15th and 16th of March. Everyone is invited to participate. The IND-CN will be open again on Monday, the 18th of March, according to normal opening hours.
