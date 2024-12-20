Advertisement
IND CN makes Dutch citizenship procedure more efficient
20-12-2024 - 1 minuten leestijd
From the 1st of January 2025, applying for Dutch citizenship will become more efficient. The procedure will become more clear and more customer-friendly, going from six steps to three contact moments.
Do you want to take advantage of this new efficient procedure? Go to www.rijksdienstcn.com for the conditions.
