20-12-2024

IND CN makes Dutch citizenship procedure more efficient

From the 1st of January 2025, applying for Dutch citizenship will become more efficient. The procedure will become more clear and more customer-friendly, going from six steps to three contact moments.

Do you want to take advantage of this new efficient procedure? Go to www.rijksdienstcn.com for the conditions.

