Indebon organizes sports competition for primary schools

KRALENDIJK- Indebon has started organizing sports competitions for primary schools, with the participation of both girls and boys.

The participating schools are Kolegio San Luis Bertran, Community School Papa Cornes, Kolegio Strea Briante, Kolegio San Bernardo, Kolegio Rayo di Solo, Kolegio Kristu Bon Wardador, Primary School De Pelikaan and Primary School Aquamarin.

A start has been made with soccer games. The matches will take place in the Kralendijk stadium and on the ATC site in Tera Kòrá. The matches are on Tuesdays and Thursdays and they start at 3:00 PM. and finish at 5:00 PM. The final is on December 16, 2021 in the stadium of Kralendijk.

Inter-island

If everything goes according to plan, Indebon in 2022 will also organize volleyball matches, athletics, table tennis matches, chess and checkers games, dodgeball and baseball in January 2022. All these competitions are intended as preparation for the inter-island sports competitions, which will take place in 2023 between the ABC islands.