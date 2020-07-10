Statia Labor Office launches Summer Vacation Job Program

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius -This week the Labor office on St. Eustatius launched its annual summer vacation Job Program, starting with a briefing/workshop for the participants at the public library.

The job program was designed to positively stimulate our youngsters, 16 – 24 years of age to work, and at the same time give them the opportunity to gain the necessary training and work experience for the future.

This year the program will run from July 6th – 31st and involves both the public and the private sectors. Based on the criteria, 20 students out of the 42 registered were selected.

Kick-off

The workshop started with a meet and greet which served as an icebreaker before going into the rules and expectations. The students were given firm instructions and the basic requirements such as their demeanor and work ethic that would always be expected. A presentation entitled “Let your Resumé represent you” given by the Labour Office and “Dress to Impress” given by the professionals from the Youth and Family Center. The students actively participated in the presentations.

Growth

Over the years, the request to participate in this program has grown tremendously. The Labour Office said it hoped that even more businesses in the community would consider participating in the future. “Together we can work in to achieve a skilled workforce for strong, sustainable and balanced growth on Statia”, according to the Labor Office.