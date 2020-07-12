Chogogo Resort Bonaire Takes Shape









16 Shares

Under the normally sunny skies the white structure looks quite striking and appealing. Photo: BES-Reporter

Kralendijk- The new Chogogo ‘Time to Smile” Resort being constructed on the terrains of the former Sunset Beach hotel is slowly but surely taking shape.

Over the past week one of the more visually impacting structures, which will unify the buildings on either side of the resort, has been erected.

The Time to Smile Resort is being build by the Schellevis family, who also owns and operate the Chogogo Resort in Curaçao, in close cooperation with the Tui travel organization. The new resort will house 196 apartments and 5 villas.

The resort has been designed by the Bonairean firm Jacos Architecten, while the interior has been designed by renowned designer Paule Linse. The apartments have comfortable, extra long beds, a spacious balcony, walk-in shower, a well-equipped kitchen, Wi-Fi connection and – always important for ‘Dutch people’ – good coffee. “Comfort should be like at home or better,” said Manfred Lahey, manager of long-distance Travel at TUI.

Lazy River

An important detail will be the so-called lazy river that will connect all parts of the resort.

A view of what the resort will look like, with the ‘lazy river’ connecting the 2 pools on the resort grounds. d

There will be 2 restaurants on site of the new resort and the resort will employ about 80 employees, once fully in operation.