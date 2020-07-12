Democratic Party of Sint Eustatius Chooses New Board









An impression of the Membership Meeting, which was quite well attended. Photo: DP Statia

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Democratic Party on St. Eusatius (DP-Statia) has held their 2020 general membership meeting Saturday evening, July 11th.

Apart from the election of a new board, the party program for 2020-2023 was presented and adopted during the well attended meeting.

The new Board exists of Winston Fleming (president), Raquel Spanner-Carty, Shanna Mercera-Gibbs, Brian Carty, Magda Korstanje, Floyd Woodley and Candidia Woodley.

Sjahaira Fleming was introduced as the new president of the DP youth wing.

Elections

While the DP has protested the limited form of upcoming elections, the party also expressed that not participating was no option either. According to the DP, the Island Council is too important an institute, not to participate in the upcoming elections.

The newly established party program can be downloaded from the DP website: www.dp-eux.com