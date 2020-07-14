Registration for Statia Island Council election no later than July 27, 2020









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – New local political parties that wish to participate in the Island Council election on October 21, 2020 must register no later than July 27, 2020.

The election of the new Island Council of the Public Entity of St. Eustatius will take place on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. On this day, Dutch residents in St. Eustatius can cast their vote on members for the Island Council on St. Eustatius. Non-Dutch nationals who are legally residents of St. Eustatius for an uninterrupted period of at least five years, may also vote. The political parties can register at the Customer Service Counter (Klantenloket) Census Office on Chapel Piece Road # 1. The name of the political party will be registered in a special register that is kept up to date by the Central Voting Bureau. A security deposit of USD 225 is required. This will be refunded if the party submits a valid list of candidates after the registration request has been approved.

Parties that submitted a valid list of candidates for the Island Council election in 2015, do not need to register for the upcoming Island Council election on October 21, 2020. This also applies to parties that are registered for the election of the Second Chamber (Tweede Kamer). However, registration remains required if the party wishes to participate under a different name or if the party wishes to enter into a merger with another party that did not submit a valid list of candidates for the last held Island Council election in 2015.

Political parties of which registration have been approved, must submit the list of their candidates no later than September 7, 2020 at the Customer Service Counter at the Census Office.

More information on the elections and the registration can be found on www.statiagovernment.com/elections-2020.