WEB (Bonaire) starts Waste Water pipe repairs

Kralendijk – en Energiebedrijf Bonaire N.V (WEB) started on July 6th with the renewal of the pipelines for the delivery of treated wastewater back to hotels (9th EDF).



This project has its starting point in Belnem and ends at the drinking water plant in Hato. At the same time and in close consultation with Directie Ruimte & Ontwikkeling (DRO) both Kaya Grandi and Kaya Gobernador N. Debrot will be renovated. The planned completion date of this project will be in late April of 2021.



In the week of July 13th , the excavation work will start in Belnem and will take place from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm and occasionally on Saturday’s, if there are no other options.



The work will inevitably bring some inconvenience to the local residents. As a project supervisor WEB will make every effort to minimize the inconvenience. The Bonariaanse Wegenbouw Maatschappij (BWM) will be the contractor responsible for the execution of the work.



WEB will periodically keep residents informed of the developments of the project through the official communication channels.