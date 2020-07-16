Coast Guard intercepts smugglers near Curaçao









Willemstad – A Metal Shark interceptor of the Coast Guard intercepted a boat with contraband in the early morning of July 15, 2020 near Curaçao. On the shore radar, the Rescue Coordination Center (RCC) of the Coast Guard observed that a boat sailing from Curacao met with a boat that had come from Venezuela. After this meeting, a boat returned to Venezuela at high speed and the other boat attempted to sail unseen to Curaçao. The RCC then directed a Metal Shark from the Coast Guard support point Curacao to that contact. The Metal Shark crew found a small local boat with four people (2 CUR, 1 COL, 1VEN) and 11 packages on board. Narcotics and firearms were found in the packages. The four suspects and the contents of the packages have been transferred to the KPC. The four suspects have been quarantined in the SDKK.

The Coast Guard has intensified its patrols, partly due to the support from Defense at sea and on land. This interception is the product of this. However, the Coast Guard also requests your help in guarding our maritime borders. It is not without reason that the Strong Coast’s motto is. If you observe suspicious situations or movements on the coast or at sea, you can inform the Coast Guard 24/7 via telephone number 913 or VHF channel 16. Together we make the country safer. This is even more important at a time when corona infection is a huge risk in addition to crime.