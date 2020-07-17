St. Maarten Students & Residents arriving from USA to be Tested for COVID-19 at Airport









A view from the departure hall onto the platform of PJIA airport of Sint Maarten. Archive BES-Reporter

Philipsburg- St. Maarten expects approximately 125 students and residents, from the US, on the island, via the repatriation flight schedule for Saturday, July 18, 2020.

The repatriation flight, which will be conducted by Spirit Airlines has been organized in collaboration with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of TEATT, and Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports to enable our students and residents abroad a safe return to St. Maarten. The flight will depart from Hollywood International Airport (FLL) in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and proceed to Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM). The estimated arrival time is scheduled for 1:30 PM.

PCR-test

Individuals arriving tomorrow, who already have a COVID-19 PCR Test, are expected to upload their results at www.stmaartenentry.com. If an individual has not taken a COVID-19 PCR Test, he or she will have a mandatory swab PCR test at the Princess Juliana International Airport, on arrival, as a precautionary measure. These students and residents will be required to self-quarantine until their test results have been received and confirmed as COVID-19 negative.

Results are expected within 24-48 Hours and will be delivered to individuals by CPS. This decision was taken earlier this week in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor. Returning residents are hereby reminded that violation of self-quarantine can result in law enforcement actions to ensure the safety of the public’s health of St. Maarten.