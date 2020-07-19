Dutch Marine Helicopter Crashes in Sea Close to Aruba









The lost helicopter is of the NH90 variety, produced by Airbus. Photo: Defensie.nl

Oranjestad, Aruba- Around 2.30 PM local time a Dutch Marine helicopter has crashed in the sea, close to Aruba.

As a result, two of the four crew members lost their lives. That was announced by the Armed Forces commander Rob Bauer at a news conference which took place at 5 AM on Monday morning in The Hague.

According to Bauer the news could not be confirmed earlier, because Defense wanted to assure that the family of the two deceased crew members were informed. Two other crew members on board of the helicopter sustained light injuries.

Deceased are pilot Christine Martens (34) and tactical coordinator Erwin Warnies (33).

Cause

According to Defence it was not yet known what had caused the accident. An investigation will start shortly. Other NH 90 helicopters deployed by Defense will be grounded till more is known about the cause of the tragedy.

The BES-Reporter extend condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.






