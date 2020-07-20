The Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands (BKCN) in Bonaire demonstrates car spray









4 Shares

Kralendijk – Throughout the summer, the Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands (BKCN) on Bonaire offers daily tours and information to various childcare centers and other organizations. Last week the BKCN troops gave a demonstration of the car spray at the Stadium di Rincon. They told about the work of the fire brigade, how to reach the fire brigade and about what people can do at home to increase fire safety. The children also had the opportunity to drive the car sprayer and use the fire hose themselves.