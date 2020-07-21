Introducing Diadema to Reefs in Statia









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Diadema sea urchins are abundant in the rocky Harbour in Statia but not so much on the reefs. Individuals were collected from these high density areas and transplanted to a patch reef. A patch reef looks like a large boulder on the sand or seagrass. It is not as continuous as larger reef structures. The boulder shape allows the Marine Team to enclose the patch reef and the introduced sea urchins with a cage. This cage does two things 1. Protects the sea urchins from fish predators and 2. Keeps the Diadema in place until they have settled down on the reef.