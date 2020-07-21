Saba Plans to Reopen for Tourism on October 1









A view of the Queens Garden Hotel and surroundings. Photo: BES-Reporter

The Bottom- Saba Government plans to allow tourists to arrive on the island per October 1, 2020.

This can be understood from a letter which Governor Jonathan Johnson sent out to tourism stakeholders today.

The letter mentions October 1, 2020 as target date for the opening of the island to tourists from Europe and Canada. However, tourists from the United States would not be welcome before November 1, 2020.

The letter warns that the situation can still change. In his letter Johnson says that final decisions will depend on the epidemiological situation in both regions.

Updates

The Governor also promises in his letter to the stakeholders that Government will provide a monthly updated on the 15th of each month. The monthly updates will inform of any change in target dates for the opening to tourism from Europe and the USA.