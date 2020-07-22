Address by Saba Island Governor Jonathan Johnson









The Bottom, Saba – The following is an address by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.

Besides the freedom to travel without restrictions because of the effects of covid-19, we on Saba can be grateful that life on the island is back to normal. However, practicing proper cough and hand hygiene, staying home when you feel sick, and calling the hospital should remain a part of the daily routine.As places around us begin to reopen, this also opens us up to certain risks with regards to the covid-19 pandemic. We need to be vigilant; we need not let our guards down. The Outbreak Management Team makes assessments based on the ever-changing situation. All decisions taken are in the interest of the Saban community and our vulnerability, being one of the smallest and most dependent on our sister islands.On July 9th, we relaxed the quarantine requirement for essential travel to and from St. Maarten. Since then, there have been instances of persons not adhering to the safety measures and now with St. Maarten having positive cases, which alludes to the low-level circulation of covid-19, the quarantine requirement is reinstated.Travel is still open for essential travel and works between Saba and St. Maarten, but with additional quarantine requirements upon arrival on Saba.Transits on St. Maarten airport are still possible without quarantine.All persons wishing to leave or enter Saba must email info@sabagov.nl to ask approval from the Island Governor. Requests are dealt with case by case. Please note that requests should be sent 72 hours in advance on weekdays during the hours of 8 am and 3 pm.In closing I want to take this time to say that with covid-19 having taken center stage in the world and our daily life, let’s not forget with the peak of the season approaching, that we are in the hurricane season.Please don’t wait until it’s too late to do your hurricane preparations. Forecasters predicted an active season, and with the covid-19 climate, we should take no chances.