Net fishing is legal in the Bonaire Marine Park Legislation

Photo credits: Lorenzo Mittiga

Kralendijk – Net fishing is a traditional way of fishing in Bonaire and in the Bonaire Marine Park Legislation it states that traditional fishing is legal. This method of fishing is used solely to fish Masbango (Bigeye Scad), which is a loved Bonairian dish served with creole sauce. There are regulations that the fishermen must follow before, during, and after throwing the net. Also, the net has to be certified by STINAPA. One of the measurements STINAPA looks at is the type of net that is used since there are nets that can be dangerous to other protected species.