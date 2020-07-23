New (contained) COVID-19 Case on St. Eustatius









The ‘hospitainer’ is one way in which St. Eustatius has been preparing for Covid-19 patients on the island. The island so far has been very cautious in opening the borders.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- A new positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed on St. Eustatius earlier this week.

According to Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis, the person is an essential worker who was in central quarantine after arriving on July 8th from the United States.

Positive test

The infected person was tested prior to leaving quarantine and was found positive, despite not having any symptoms associated with the Coronavirus. The Public Health Department has confirmed that quarantine policy was adhered to, and that there was no direct contact with anyone residing on the island.

St. Eustatius has taken early measures to prevent the spread of the virus. The U.S.A. is qualified as a high-risk country as part of Statia’s Travel and Quarantine policy of Statia. For more information about Travel and Quarantine Policy and how to stay safe, please visit the website of the Government of St. Eustatius.