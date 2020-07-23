Winair Implements some Schedule Changes for St. Eustatius and Saba









A Winair Twinotter approching Saba. Photo: Harald Linkels

Philipsburg- Winair in a press release today announced a few schedule changes in regards to St. Eustatius and Saba.

Effective July 30, 2020. Winair will add one weekly flight to St. Eustatius.

In keeping with the most recent protocols Winair will offer service to Saba and St. Eustatius on Fridays and continue with two flights St. Maarten – Saba – St. Maarten.

According to Winair, these services will offer travelers of both Saba and St. Eustatius the ability to visit St. Maarten for day trips, medical needs etc. The flights also offer connections to Europe, via KLM flights and other airlines serving St. Maarten.

The services on Mondays and Thursdays between St. Maarten and Saba are suspended until further notice. Winair’s schedule to Antigua and St. Barth remains unchanged 5 days a week.

Connectivity

The COVID-19 protocols for Saba and St. Eustatius are currently similar and do not allow touristic visitors, causing limited demand. With these limited services Saba and St. Eustatius enjoy connectivity to St. Maarten in these difficult times.

Winair reminds customers to ensure they reference their local governments entry requirements for departure and re-entry into their respective travel destinations.

On Winair’s website you will find the links to the respective protocols and requirements.