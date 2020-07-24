Important Road Project Statia starts July 30th









The Van Tonningenweg has been in a deplorable state for the longest while. Photo: Dave Levenstone

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Repairs on one of the most important stretches of road in St. Eustatius will start shortly: the improvement of the Road between Upper and Lower Town on the island.

According to information provided by Government, the project will start on July 30th. In past weeks preparatory work has already been initiated with the placement of signs and the information to the public.

As the road cannot be closed off completely, the project will be executed in phases and with half-lane closure, every time for a different section. The work is planned to be completed towards the end of 2020.

Patience

Government expressed the hope that motorists would respect the rules and follow instructions during the execution of the works. Once the work starts, delays of between 20 and 30 minutes are foreseen.

An impression of where work will take place. Illustration: Statia Goverment.

Government has also made agreements with supermarkets for the transportation of goods with 12-day intervals.