St. Barths to apply Strict Entry Protocols

St. Barths is just a short hop away from Sint Maarten. Photo: St. Barth tourism.

Gustavia, St. Barths- The island of St. Barths will be applying strict entry protocols in light of the Covid-19 virus pandemic.

This was communicated by authorities yesterday afternoon. According to local authorities, there are many confusing reports about protocols in place and the island wanted to provide clarity on how it is handling the situation.

“We want our guests in the region and abroad to know that we are very cautious to keep our island protected,” according to Bruno Magras, the President of the Collectivity St.Barth.

“We know that our loyal frequent guests overseas, do their planning several months ahead of traveling. We want to reassure them that St.Barth is safe and it will remain safe and sound. We believe that we have things well under control. We will do anything in our power to be able to safeguard such”, said Magras.

Accorging to Magras, St. Barth will strictly to established protocols for the entry of travelers and the authorities will refuse departing passengers who do not comply with St. Barthélemy protocols, and those who do not have St Barths as their final destination.

Protocol

The protocol currently in place on St. Barths determines that:

All arriving passengers are required to provide documented proof of a negative PCR test result for covid-19 obtained within 3 days/72hrs prior to date of planned arrival in St. Barthélemy.

Proof of the negative PCR test result for covid-19 must be presented prior departing and upon arrival at St. Barthélemy.

Antibody (IgG & IgM) covid-19 tests are not acceptable tests for the entry of travellers. Only a screening naso-pharyngeal PCR collection test prior to departing is acceptable as per our protocols.

All passengers are screened entering Ports of Entry by a dedicated CPS provider. This include probing for symptoms, temperature checks, approved documentation of a negative covid-19 PCR test done within the past 3 days/72hrs and registration for each passenger (contact details, length of stay and place of residence).