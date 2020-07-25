T.D. Gonzalo Leads to Flooding in Bonaire









Police closed off part of the center in Kralendijk, was rain caused widespread flooding. Photo: BES-Reporter

Kralendijk- The weather system associated with Tropical Depression Gonzalo dumped quite some water in a relatively short time on Bonaire. From around noon into the early afternoon this caused a lot of flooding on the island.

Shortly after 2 PM Police closed off the road leading to the central parking area of town. Another affected area was the road from Hato to town around the Marina. At some point cars could barely pass because of the water level.

Various weather forecasts predicted that the downpour would halt this afternoon, but would return on early Sunday morning.