St. Maarten intensifies Covid Awareness Campaign

PHOTO: Eddy Promo Public Speaker car going through a neighbourhood recently as well as along the main public road where a number of businesses and snack bars are located.

Philipsburg – The Department of Communication (DCOMM), has intensified its multi-level public awareness campaign related to COVID-19 awareness and the measures that the public should take on a daily basis in order to prevent getting the disease.

DCOMM back in early July had already increased awareness activities after several observations were made at that time whereby some persons within the community were already not adhering to proper public health hygiene protocols in connection with the national COVID-19 emergency.

With the current resurgence in the disease within a short period of time, complacency has settled in and members of the community have let their vigilance down. It is of utter importance that this is turned around.

The wearing of face coverings, proper hand hygiene, sneeze and cough etiquette, and social distancing are key to bring down the numbers and prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 infection.

To learn more about what you can do to prevent the COVID-19 disease, tune in to SXM GOV Radio 107.9 FM, or visit the Government’s website (www.sintmaartengov.org), and the Government’s YouTube and Facebook Pages.

DCOMM has restarted its direct approach into the districts by having the Eddy Promo Public Speaker car driving through all communities broadcasting COVID-19 preventive measures in English, Spanish, French and Creole.