Bonaire removes Sint Maarten from list of safe countries

Kralendijk – Sint Maarten has been removed from the list of safe countries. There are many people on the island who have COVID-19. It has also been decided to keep airspace closed to high-risk countries until 1 September.

You are welcome on Bonaire again if your country of origin is in the list of safe countries. Aruba, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Eustatius, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and Switzerland are on the list of safe countries. If your country of departure is not on the list of safe countries, you will have to wait a while to travel to Bonaire or otherwise quarantine for 14 days at your own expense.