Philipsburg – Due to the possible arrival of tropical storm Isaias, the Defense has been supporting local authorities in Sint Maarten since this morning. The storm is expected to pass through the island tonight, causing major flooding.

The armed forces assist the police on request with 3 Anaconda off-road vehicles with a driver and co-driver. They are intended to be used on roads where police cars can no longer come, for example due to rainfall or damage.