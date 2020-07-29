Mobile Payment app CHIP launched in Curacao









Willemstad – Minister Steven Martina visited the Merkado Fresku on Saturday, 25th of July to experience the launch of the CHIP mobile payment app and see firsthand how the system worked for customers and vendors at Hofi Kalabash. “That was easy!” was the first reaction of Minister Martina after making his first purchase using CHIP.

The CHIP team was present to introduce attendees and vendors to the new payment app and helped many digitize their money and pay with CHIP. Providing a safe and efficient solution for such events, CHIP will be introduced across the island to provide a cashless solution and convenience to merchants and consumers alike.

The Minister also mentioned, “that was fast” upon his 2nd transaction, since his experience only became better using the app like the 60+ users and merchants who downloaded CHIP on the spot, which was used for up to 100 transactions at the market.

“It was a busy day” at the market and we managed to signup various users who were impressed with the ease of use of the app. All in all, a good day for entrepreneurship and a good day for the digital economy” said Rachid Blanken and David Levy Maduro of the Chip team.

B & G Payments Solutions in partnership with CX Pay have developed the CHIP, the Payment app, which is installed on your smart phone and you can add money to the app and make payments and transfers to others. CHIP is an e-wallet that offers choice and flexibility when sending and receiving payments. CHIP makes it possible to easily make payments to participating merchants and users can directly transfer money instantly to family and friends at any given moment with CHIP.

B&G Payment Solutions is a provider of payment solutions, aiming to facilitate money transactions by offering convenient digital payment systems to the Caribbean market. In addition, B&G is aiming to develop more solutions to help ease the Caribbean market into a digital economy which is inclusive to all.

CX Pay has been providing eCommerce Solutions since 2016 and powers the financial side of the CHIP app, making it possible to top-up money into the e-wallet through bank transfers, credit- and debit cards and even cash at registered agents.

Since May of this year, users have started downloading the app, topping up, transferring funds to other users and now can also pay with CHIP at merchants, such as Esperamos Supermarket, Friday’s, Buccanneers, eZone and others.

To download CHIP and be part of the revolution or for more information please visit: www.chipcuracao.com