Tropical Storm warning in effect for Saba and Statia

The Bottom, Saba, Oranjestad, St. Eustatius -Tropical Storm strike warning in effect for Potential Tropical Storm NINE, expected to develop into TS ISAIAS.

– The system is expected to pass about 205 km SSW of Saba/Statia on Wednesday Jul 29 around 12:00 AST.

– Heavy rain (in total 3-6 inch Wednesday until and including Thursday morning), with risk of flash floods and mudslides, will be the main concern.

– Tropical Storm winds are expected, maximum wind gusts 60 mph, later on Wednesday. Risk of snapping tree branches and minor damage to homes.

– Peak wave heights of 9-12 ft, risk 12-15 ft, expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Effect on local conditions

Winds:

Winds are easterly and strong, force 6 and will gradually increase to strong to near gale winds, force 6-7. The winds may further increase to gale force 8 (40-45 mph, 60-75 km/h). Occasional gusts up to 50 kt (60 mph, 90 km/h) are expected, especially during showers. There is a risk of minor damage to homes and snapping of large branches of trees. Winds will gradually turn southeast by Wednesday evening. From Thursday morning winds will gradually decrease.

Seas:

Increasing wave heights. Wednesday afternoon and evening highest waves are expected to be 9-12 ft, risk 12-15 ft. Thursday during the course of the day gradually decreasing to 5-8 ft.

Rainfall:

Total rainfall for the period Wednesday until and including Thursday morning: 3-6 inches. There is a threat for flash floods and mudslides. Thursday in the course of the day decreasing risk of heavy rainfall.

Local authorities and residents of Saba and St. Eustatius are advised to continue monitoring the further progress of this weather system and to take all necessary measures to safeguard life and property.