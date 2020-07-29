WINAIR St. Maarten sales office closed due to Tropical Storm









Philipsburg – With the threat of the potential tropical storm conditions, which can be expected on Wednesday July 29, 2020 WINAIR hereby informs the general public that their Sales Office on the Airport Road will be closed for the safety of their staff.

WINAIR will also relocate its aircraft to a more secure and safe area in the region.

Once weather conditions permitted, WINAIR expects that they will be able to continue their flight schedule on Thursday July 30, 2020, however schedule and/or time changes may occur. Please visit their website www.fly-winair.sx and follow their Facebook page /flywinair for regular updates.

To all the public in affected areas Winair urges you to take all precautionary measures to prepare yourself, your family and your home.

Stay safe!!