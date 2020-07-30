Anguilla with Stern Warning about Unauthorized Travel









The Valley, Anguilla- The Governor and the Permier of Anguilla have issued a stern warning to travelers out of Sint Maarten who may consider to travel to the island.

“Many of you will have heard a voice clip alledgely from someone in St. Maarten encouraging people to cross to Anguilla for August Monday”, according to a letter signed by Governor Foy and Premier Webster.

The Governor and Premier remind everyone that the borders of Anguilla are closed till at least the 31st of October, 2020. They also point out that they have air and sea patrols and that boats in the waters around Anguilla are not permitted, unless with specific authorization from the Police Commissioner.

“All other vessels will be turned back”, according to the warning issued by Foy and Webster.