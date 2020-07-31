Bonaire First Certified Fishing Net

Kralendijk – STINAPA officially certified the net of a local fisherman for the first time. In order to be able to place a net in the Bonaire Marine Park, it is necessary for the STINAPA team to inspect and approve the net first. By certifying them they can better manage who is doing it legally and who isn’t.
|Net fishing is a traditional way of fishing in Bonaire and in the Bonaire National Marine Park legislation it states that traditional fishing is legal. This method of fishing is used solely to fish Bigeye Scad (Masbangu), which is a loved Bonairian dish served with creole sauce. There are regulations that the fishermen must follow before, during, and after throwing the net.