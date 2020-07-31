Coast Guard catches Venezuelan fishing boat in the territorial waters of Aruba









4 Shares

Oranjestad, Aruba – On Thursday, July 30, at about 8:30 AM, the Coast Guard received a report via VHF channel 16 from an observant fisherman who saw a Venezuelan fishing boat fishing in the waters of Aruba. The Coast Guard Support Center in Aruba immediately sent a Metal Shark to the specified location to verify the report.

By 9:25 am the Metal Shark has intercepted the vessel. The boat named “Mary Perez” from Venezuela had 3 men of Venezuelan nationality on board and were fishing with Longlines. Fishing with longlines is prohibited in the Aruban legislation.

The Coast Guard team immediately contacted the public prosecutor who ordered the confiscation of the fishing tackle and catch. The fish was donated to the Maristella house and the longlines were destroyed. The fishing boat and the passengers were sent home.

The Coast Guard would like to thank all users of the sea for their vigilance and encourage anyone who sees illegal or irregularities to report them.