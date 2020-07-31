Winair resumes Flights to Dominica









Winair still executes a very limited schedule, but is now adding back regular flights to Dominica. Photo: Harald Linkels

Philipsburg- Winair is adding back the flights to the island of Dominica, starting August 8, 2020.

The flights offer both connections between St. Maarten and Dominica as well as between Antigua and Dominica.

On Monday and Thursday there is a direct flight between Sint Maarten and Dominica, while on Thursdays and Saturdays there is a direct flight between Antigua and Dominica.

With the new service, Winair now has no less than 4 weekly round trip flights between Sint Maarten and Antigua.

Liat has always been an important player on the route between Antigua and St. Maarten. However, Liat has not returned to the air so far and it is still unclear if the Antigua-based carrier will be either reorganized or liquidated. This makes the route a promising one for Winair, even under the current circumstances created by Covid-19.