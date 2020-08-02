Snorkel Fishing Patrolling in Bonaire Marine Park









Kralendijk – After seeing an increase of interest in snorkel fishing, the Marine Park Rangers will start strict patrols beginning August 1st in prohibited areas.

Snorkel fishing is fishing with a line while snorkeling. This method of fishing, according to Stinapa, gives the prey a disadvantage as it enables one to select exactly which fish to target and it is not a traditional method.

Stinapa explains that it is legal to snorkel fish in Bonaire, but only in the green zones as shown in the illustrations above. All other areas are protected.