Bonaire Caribbean Waterbird Census completed

Kralendijk – STINAPA completed the third round of Caribbean Waterbird Census this year. They observed many species of shore and water birds either nesting or with chicks. Some of these were laughing gulls, black necked stilts, least terns, common terns, flamingos, and green herons.



How adorable are these fluff balls? Just like their parents, they do not like to be bothered so please be respectful and stay as far as possible if you see them.