Coral Spawning Action

Kralendijk – Ever experienced stars undersea? Once a year corals will reproduce in a dazzling display where they release their egg and sperm bundles into the water column. The egg and sperm come together to form little coral larvae. CARMABI has been monitoring spawning for years and the spawning predictions for the region are available now. Pillar coral, staghorn coral, and great star coral will most likely be spawning in August. This Acropora cervicornis (staghorn coral) will spawn again next week between August 4th and August 8th. Most likely days to see spawning are the 5th, 6th, and 7th.