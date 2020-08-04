Reforestation at Bonaire Washington Slagbaai Park









2 Shares

Kralendijk – As part of the reforestation program, STINAPA will soon start installing/repairing some of the fencing around Washington Slagbaai Park. Fences also help protect the vegetation of the park, allowing seedlings a chance to recolonize and make the park greener, by preventing invasive species from moving into the park. Invasive species are recognized as the number one threat to biodiversity. Preventing the damage they do helps make the park more resilient to droughts and the negative impacts of climate change.